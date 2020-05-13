Paul J. Pedersen, 84, of Scotland passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Private family funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Please join the family by viewing the life streaming of his services which can be viewed at: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 14, 2020
Commented