Geralda M. Tramp age 86 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Geralda Marie Tramp was born on March 21, 1934 in Crofton, NE to Frank and Martha (Pick) Foecke. She was the sixth of twelve children. She attended grade school in Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School. After graduating from high school she taught one year at a one room school house. She met Charles Tramp at a dance at the Crofton Dance Hall when her brothers brought her dancing with them. Geralda married Charles on May 26, 1952 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They lived in a small house on her brother Harold’s farm and then moved to their current farm in March of 1953. To this union 15 children were born.
Geralda had a huge garden, loved to can and was a super shopper, to feed her huge brood. This grew to 41 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for each one, and she showed each one that love in a special way. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and its parish council, and Christian Mothers.
Geralda is survived by her husband, Charles Tramp of Crofton, NE; 15 children and spouses Charles “Chuck” (Rhonda) Tramp of Wynot, Dr. Rollie (Charlie) Tramp of Peyallup, WA, Anne Fuoss of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Steve) Mueller of Yankton, SD, Dr. Allan (Kerry) Tramp of Falls City, NE, Tony (Katie) Tramp of Crofton, Paul Tramp of Casper, WY, Francis (Mary) Tramp of Blencoe, IA, Arlene (Randall) Nelson of Star, ID, Dennis (Brenda) Tramp of Brookings, SD, Rhoda (Lee) Carsten of Kimball, SD, Sarah (Mark) Oehlerking of Boise, ID, Ruth (Roderick) Goeden of Crofton, Tom (Andrea) Tramp of Delno, MN, Becky (Bruce) White of Omaha; 42 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; brother Jerome Foecke of Litchfield, MN; two sisters Mary Davis of Denver, CO, Barbara (Chuck) MacDonald of Pensacola, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings Harold, Mildred, Genevieve, Delores, Ralph, Sr. Rhoda, Dennis, Irene, and great granddaughter Rikki.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Martha Foecke Scholarship Fund at Mount Marty University in Yankton, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 23, 2021
