Karen Lindgren

Karen Rae Lindgren (Olson), age 79, passed away suddenly at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on October 31, 2022.
Karen was born on March 8, 1943, in Yankton SD to Carl and Sylvia Olson. She attended Yankton High School and later received her diploma at South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls SD. Karen was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Lance Lindgren on September 23, 1962.
They relocated to Oakland California. She found her happiness as a homemaker raising their daughters while Lance was at sea, serving in the U.S. Navy. In 1965 they purchased their first home and settled in Chula Vista California. She filled her time with antiquing, baking, crafting and window shopping.
The couple relocated to Ashland NE after Lance’s ordination in 1997. Karen enjoyed volunteering her time to the church when they moved to Volga, SD and Mission Hill, SD. The couple retired to Sioux Falls SD in 2014. Karen cherished her visits with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She valued her time with her sister Sharon during their shopping trips, getting their nails done and reminiscing old memories.
Karen will be profoundly missed by all those who loved her dearly. Karen is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda (Gregg) Caton of Lake Stevens, WA and Melissa (Charlie) Schoneboom of Springfield, MO; her two granddaughters, Alison (Cody) Brooke and Leah (Alex) Mac Killigan, her great-grandchildren, Audrey and Robbie Brooke and Torrian Mac Killigan, her beloved sister Sharon (Bob) Alink, her nephew Jeff Alink, and nieces Brenda Alink and Teresa (Preston) Plautz, and many great nephews and nieces.
Karen was pre-deceased in death by her husband Lance and her parents.
Please join us in celebrating her life November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls SD. Following fellowship, internment will be at noon at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 25965 477th Ave Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Edith Sanford Breast Center: Ashton Siebrecht, Sanford Health Foundation, 2335 E 60th St. N., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
