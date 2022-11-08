Karen Lindgren

Karen Lindgren

Karen Rae Lindgren (Olson), age 79, passed away suddenly at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on October 31, 2022.

Karen was born on March 8, 1943, in Yankton SD to Carl and Sylvia Olson. She attended Yankton High School and later received her diploma at South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls SD. Karen was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Lance Lindgren on September 23, 1962.