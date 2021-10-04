Joe Schumacher age 83 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton, NE.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3-6:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Logan Schumacher, Cole Schumacher, Travis Schumacher, Taylor Schumacher, Tanner Schumacher, Evan Hegge, Dayton Schumacher, Matt Schumacher, and Nash Schumacher. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joe was born on April 19, 1938 in Crofton Nebraska to Vince and Neva (Sawatzke) Schumacher on the family farm south of Crofton. After he graduated from Crofton Public High School in 1956, he joined the US Army National Guard. On Feb 3rd, 1959 Joe married Geraldine Kaiser from St Helena. They raised 7 boys and 3 girls on that farm.
Joe and Gerri moved to Crofton 10 years ago. He enjoyed playing card games like Sheephead and Pitch as well as various card games with his grandkids. Joe looked forward to driving his 620 John Deere tractor in the Tri-State Old Iron Association rides. But most of all, he enjoyed farming more than life itself. In fact, Joe was recently quoted as saying “I’ve never missed harvesting, but it looks like I’m going to this year.”
Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters and The Tri-State Old Iron Association.
Joe is survived by his wife, Gerri of Crofton; ten children Dan of Crofton, Larry (Deb) of St. Helena, Duane (Luann) of Bloomfield, Pam (Steve) Hegge of Dell Rapids, SD, Rob (Melonie) of Sioux Falls, SD, Tim (Cindy) of Orland Park, IL, Randy (Morgan) of Milwaukie, OR, Jill Sinica of Lincoln, Dave of Crofton, Leah (Ryan) Robb of Scotland, SD; 26 grandchildren and one on the way; 18 great grandchildren and three on the way; and his sister Vicki Schumacher of Crofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister- Terry Sudbeck; and three infant siblings Carol, Gordon and Ralph.
