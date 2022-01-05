Marvin Huber Jr. Jan 5, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marvin L. Huber Jr., 74, of Yankton, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Yankton.A graveside service will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ROUTE DRIVER YANKTON & CROFTON - Waste Connections 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAn Eternal TalentRichard HonnerJudy HeineJohn HoebelheinrichDale SchaeferJohn HoebelheinrichDaily Record: ArrestsRichard HonnerIn The DoughClass Action Suit Filed Against HSC Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (25)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (16)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (14)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
