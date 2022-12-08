Barbara Wepking

Barbara Ellen Wepking, 96, of Avon, SD and formerly of Huron and Sioux Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., with public visitation at noon, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon with Pastor Lorney Van Gerpen officiating. A private placing of the urn will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Huron.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ellen Wepking, daughter of Glenn A and Ruth V (Fox) Erdmier, was born July 2, 1926, in Shannon, IL and graduated from Shannon High School in 1944. She married Milo J. Wepking on May 12, 1946, at Shannon, IL.
Barbara taught Personal Development courses at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls for 19 years. During this time, she prepared several students to compete in the Miss South Dakota, Miss USA and Miss American pageants. She also worked in retail for several business entities. This is where she developed her love for shopping and her people skills. Barbara also had a passion for spectator sports; especially important to her was NBA basketball and the Boston Celtics. Barbara taught herself to play the organ and loved listening to organ music at church. She also enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends.
Barbara is survived by three children: Jill Grogan of Phoenix, AZ, Jan Thomas of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeff (Monica) Wepking of Avon, SD; five grandchildren: Nikki (Aron) Petersen of Watertown, SD, Kelly (Joe) Buckle of Bismarck, ND, Jonathan (Jamie) Wepking of Moorhead, MN, Macall (Eric) Stenson of Phoenix, AZ and Jenn Doeden of Milford, IA; 7 great grandchildren: Colton and Mason Ryan, Harper Stenson, Easton and Maverick Doeden and Nora and Drew Wepking. A sister-in-law, Maryanne Erdmier of Freeport, IL, also survives her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milo in 2004; a sister, Betty Messenbrink; a brother, Gene Erdmier and a son-in-law, Donald Grogan.
