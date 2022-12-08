Barbara Wepking
Courtesy Photo

Barbara Ellen Wepking, 96, of Avon, SD and formerly of Huron and Sioux Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., with public visitation at noon, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon with Pastor Lorney Van Gerpen officiating. A private placing of the urn will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Huron.