Rosemary A. Beuckens, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD and Queen Creek, AZ, passed away peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021.
Rosemary was born to Albert and Marie (Rada) Mudloff on October 27, 1937. She grew up and attended school in Tabor, SD until she graduated in 1956. After graduation she attended college in Springfield, SD and later moved to Sioux Falls to start her career in the insurance and accounting fields. Rosemary found her niche in the trucking industry and retired from Johnson Feed, Inc after more than 20 years of dedication.
On October 14, 1961, Rosemary married Francis Beuckens at Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, SD. Together they had 4 children.
Rosemary left a lasting impression on everyone she met and established many lifelong friendships throughout her journey. She was heavily involved in fastpitch softball for many years coaching, and was instrumental in bringing the first National Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament to Sioux Falls. She loved to winter in Arizona, dance, bowl, play pinochle, read, knit/crochet, play bingo, and watch football. Rosemary loved being involved with family activities, visiting with friends, and cherished time spent with her 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Francis; sons, Brian (Krystal) Beuckens and Brett Beuckens; daughters, Wendy Houston and Wanda (Rob) Voelker. Grandchildren; Alexandra (Adam) Wollman, Kassandra (Tony) Hewitt, Isabella Beuckens, Gabriella (Cade) Conlan, Tanner Houston, Chandler Houston, Mackenzie Houston, Casey (Jessica) Voelker, Cody (Amanda) Voelker, Miranda Voelker, and great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Callan, Liliana, Matilda, Emery, Brady, Jaina, and Logan.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Brett Beuckens (son), Chandler Houston (grandson), and Krystal Beuckens (daughter-in-law).
Visitation, with the family present, will be held at Miller Funeral Home (downtown location) from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 14th. Funeral mass will be at St. Michael Catholic Church on Friday, October 15th at 11 a.m.
