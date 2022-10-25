Matthew Tereshinski

Matthew “Matt/Turk” Tereshinski, age 45, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Matt’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.