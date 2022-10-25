Matthew Tereshinski

Matthew “Matt/Turk” Tereshinski, age 45, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Matt’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Ness, Dr. Erin Riibe, Andy Holst, Justin Dietrich, Hunter Hallock, Jae Koletzky, Jason Nelson and Justin Frick.
Matthew “Matt/Turk” Tereshinski was born March 21, 1977, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Bob and Judy (Link) Tereshinski. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1995 and then attended Mount Marty College. While at Mount Marty, Matt played baseball for the Lancers and was a part of some great baseball teams that from 1995 to 1999 won 3 South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Titles, 2 SDIC Tournament titles, and was named SDIC Team of the Year in 1999. Matt then attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a master’s degree in Business Administration. He married Renee Wiechmann on October 4, 2002, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Matt worked for First National Bank in Yankton as an Ag Loan Officer for ten years. He then worked for First Dakota National Bank in Yankton and was currently a Vice President in the Ag Lending Department.
Matt was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and volunteered in the Big Friend Little Friend and Sack Pack programs in Yankton. He was a very smart, generous man that always wanted to include everyone and make sure everyone felt welcome. His love of food and fellowship were unmatched. He loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, playing sports or being with his family and friends. He loved his girls and was their biggest fan whether speaking about their academics to following their sports and activities.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Tereshinski of Yankton; three daughters: Lauren, Claire and Maddie of Yankton; parents, Bob and Judy Tereshinski of Yankton; sister, Anne Tereshinski of Sioux Falls; father and mother-in-law, Doug and Cecile Wiechmann of Ten Sleep, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Jason (Chawna) Wiechmann of Ten Sleep; and aunt, Laura (Chuck) Curtice of Dallas, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Janet Link, Raymond and Patricia Tereshinski, and aunt, Mary Link.
