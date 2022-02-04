Sally Ann Maddox, age 84, of Vermillion, South Dakota and formerly of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Sally’s grandchildren.
Sally was born April 5, 1937, in Sloan, Iowa to Ira and Leta (Gulick) Copple. She grew up in Salix, IA and graduated from Salix High School. On December 27, 1957, Sally married Donald Dean Maddox in Sloan, IA. They lived in many different towns throughout the Midwest and the South because of her husband’s career in retail management, spending the most time in Gayville. They spent a few years living in Alaska where Sally loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking. Don retired in 1998 and they moved back to Gayville. Sally was an excellent cook and loved the big family gatherings. She also loved watching sports, especially NFL football and Duke basketball. Sally treasured her family and was so proud of her grandchildren.
Sally is survived by one daughter, Kim (Tim) Cowman of Vermillion; three sons: Kip (Linda) Maddox of Watertown, SD, Bret Maddox of Sioux Falls, SD and Dallas Maddox of Gayville; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Bev) Copple and Gil (Vicky) Copple; two sisters, Sharon (Bill) Johnson and Twila Copple; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on August 27, 2020; son, Blaine Maddox; two brothers, Ben and Jack Copple; and one sister, Janet VanAuken.
