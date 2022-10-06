Carmen Hahn Oct 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carmen “Irving” Louise (Smejkal) Hahn, 63, of Wagner, was blessed with comfort care on her 63rd birthday and passed away peacefully at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls on Aug.15, 2022.Everyone is invited to Carmen’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at noon at the All Tribes Fellowship in Wagner. Visitation and luncheon following. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2 Bedroom, Appliances, $750/ month. Includes lot rent, water & $750 Bedrooms: 2 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Hiring Event - HyVee Oct 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotKevin RehmCounty Launches Inquiry Into Dept. DealingsRobert SwensenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsKevin RehmDaily Record: ArrestsRobert SwensenHenry Zimmerman Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (44)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (32)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (14)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
