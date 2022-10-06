Carmen “Irving” Louise (Smejkal) Hahn, 63, of Wagner, was blessed with comfort care on her 63rd birthday and passed away peacefully at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls on Aug.15, 2022.

Everyone is invited to Carmen’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at noon at the All Tribes Fellowship in Wagner. Visitation and luncheon following.