Joyce Mae Tupker, 94, of Yankton, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. David Wildermuth officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.
