Dale R. Kirschenman, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Riverview Reformed Church, Yankton, SD with the Rev. Jake Van Der Linden officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service time at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Dale’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Dale R. Kirschenman was born October 12. 1940 in Yankton, SD to Richard and Annie (Bittner) Kirschenman. He was baptized January 26, 1941 by Rev. Erich Kaempchen at Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD. Dale was confirmed at Salem Reformed Church by Rev. Erich Kaempchen on June 19, 1955. Dale attended school in Menno, SD graduating in May 1958. Dale continued his education and completed his accounting degree from Nettleton Community College. Dale married Judy Tschetter in 1962 and together they had two children, Teresa A. (Kirschenman) Haberman and Mark D. Kirschenman. Dale married Janice H. McDonald on December 26, 1992 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD.
Dale spent his life working on the family farm until retiring in 2004 and moving to Yankton, SD. Even after retiring, Dale spent time on the family farm operations. Dale was involved in the church and served on several different committees and on the consistory. Dale’s three loves in his life were faith, family and farming. Dale enjoyed spending time traveling the United States with his wife Janice, square dancing, listening to live music, outdoor activities, attending his family’s sporting events, and cheering on the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles and Mt. Marty Lancers.
Dale leaves behind his wife, Janice Kirschenman of Yankton, SD; daughter, Teresa A. (Scott) Haberman of Fairbank IA; son, Mark D. (Kari) Kirschenman of Sioux Falls SD; four grandchildren, Blake (Natalie) Kirschenman, Adrianne (Riley Danielsen) Kirschenman, Tyler Haberman, and Holly Haberman; one great-granddaughter, Avery Mae Danielsen; two step¬children, Melissa (Brian) Nelsen of Norwalk Iowa, and Brian McDonald of Bonners Ferry ID; three step-grandchildren, Wyatt McDonald, Lindsay Nelsen, and Logan Nelsen; Darci Price, friend and mother of Wyatt; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Lyle Thelen (friend Karen), Norma (Lyle) McDonald, Merl Thelen, and Ruth (Dave) Sullivan; as well as many nephews, nieces and their families.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Annie Kirschenman; all his uncles and aunts; several cousins; mother-in-law, Edna Thelen; sister-in-law, Elaine Thelen; and nephew, Darwin McDonald.
The Family of Dale Kirschenman requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the SD Parkinson’s Foundation, 1000 N West Ave, Suite 220, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh St, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 13, 2020
