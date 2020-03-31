Mikayla Waggoner, age 27 of Yankton, SD passed away at her home unexpectedly.
Due to the current health restrictions, there will be a private family memorial service. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Mikayla was born in Yankton, SD to Rosalind Greger on September 11, 1992. In 2002, she was adopted by Rockey and Mary Jo Waggoner into her forever family. She attended Yankton High School and graduated in 2011. Mikayla worked at J and H cleaning for several years and at Hy-Vee as a night Stocker.
Mikayla’s greatest joy was her daughter, Nakita and they spent many hours together; the times they were together brought her the most joy and peace. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting with her dad and playing games and crafting with her mom and daughter and hanging with her brother, Moses. Her warm open smile brought joy to everyone she shared it with.
Grateful to have shared her life are her daughter, Nakita Simpson; son, Kayden Earl; parents, Rockey and Mary Jo Waggoner; brother, Moses Waggoner; sister Cindy Hicks, grandma, Alvida Waggoner; uncles, Howard Waggoner and Mike Speidel, and her biological mother, Rosalind Rodriguez.
Mikayla was preceded in death by her soulmate, Keannan Simpson and grandparents, Noel and Helen Kollars and Robert Speidel.
