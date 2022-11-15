Sharon Kleinschmit

Sharon Kleinschmit

Sharon Kay Kleinschmit, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Sharon struggled with many health issues throughout her life. She was strong, brave, and courageously fought until the very end.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley, Nebraska.