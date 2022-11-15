Sharon Kleinschmit

Sharon Kay Kleinschmit, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Sharon struggled with many health issues throughout her life. She was strong, brave, and courageously fought until the very end.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Sharon’s eight grandchildren: Douglas Jr., Lucus and Erik Kleinschmit, Dylan and Mason Steffen, Christian and Brooklynn Gall, and Carter Teply. Honorary pallbearer is Sharon’s great-grandson, Gaven Hayden.
Sharon was born on March 24, 1950, to Roy and Vlasta (Svarc) Christensen in Yankton, SD. Sharon has one younger brother, Leonard, who affectionately referred to her as “Kay.” Sharon grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1968. The following year, Sharon married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Kleinschmit on June 7, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church. Jerry and Sharon have 4 children: Douglas Sr., Shiela, Sherri and Geraldine. Jerry and Sharon made their home close to Jerry’s parents near Bow Valley, NE. Sharon always considered this her home even after the family moved to Yankton in 1992.
Sharon’s life work was dedicated to raising her four children which she did while Jerry worked as an over the road truck driver. As Sharon’s children grew up, she then started working as a waitress. Sharon worked at Sunshine Cafe, the Western Grill and Yesterday’s Café. Sharon was an incredibly hard worker and developed many wonderful relationships while she worked as a waitress. She always cherished those relationships. Sharon loved looking for treasures and enjoyed going to rummage sales and shopping at the “GW” (Goodwill.)
Mom, you fought a good fight but now it is time for you to eternally rest in peace. We love you so very much! “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Kleinschmit of Yankton; children: Douglas (Lori) Kleinschmit of Hartford, SD, Shiela Steffen (Todd Quatier) of Mission Hill, SD, Sherri (Adam) Gall of Norfolk, NE and Geraldine (Tom) Teply of Yankton; her grandchildren: Douglas Jr, Lucus and Erik Kleinschmit, Dylan (Darrah) and Mason Steffen, Sally and Nathan Quatier, Christian and Brooklynn Gall, Carter Teply, Lisa Mayfield, Jeremy Meyer: great-grandson, Gaven Kleinschmit; and brother, Leonard (Kathy) Christensen.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Vlasta Christensen; her father and mother in-law, Gerald and Irene Kleinschmit; and her friend and sister-in-law, Pat Kleinschmit in May 2022.
Commented