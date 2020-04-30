JoAnn Mallette, Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Yankton, SD, died April 29, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village. She was 89.
JoAnn was born May 29, 1930, to Herman and Ruth (Morgan) Storjohann, at Spencer, NE. Following her graduation from high school in 1947, at Scribner, NE, JoAnn attended college classes at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE and Carroll College in Waukeshaw, WI.
On February 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Daniel Mallette in Scribner, NE. The couple farmed at Craig, NE for nine years, becoming loving parents to four children before moving to Yankton, SD in 1960. JoAnn dedicated her talent and skills to raising the children and maintaining a busy household as they moved to Bloomfield, NE in 1963, returning to Yankton in 1976. Dan and JoAnn moved to Sioux Falls in 2006, to be closer to family members.
Grateful for having shared her life are her relatives: daughters, Jan Bovee (Gordy), Andover, MN, Cheryl Schwarten (Steve), Webb City, MO; sons Dan Mallette (Zena), Orlando, FL, Stan Mallette (Vickie), Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother, Robert Storjohann.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD, on Monday, May 4.
