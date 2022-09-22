Darrell A. Edelman age 84 of Menno, SD passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152, Menno, SD and the SDANGHG.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting the family with service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Darrell was born on December 5, 1937, in Yankton, SD to Arthur and Eidella (Mueller) Edelman. He was the oldest of five children. He was baptized on May 1, 1938, at the Reformed Salem Congregation. He was confirmed in 1952 by the Reverend E. A. Bischoff at Grace Lutheran Church where he continued his faith throughout his remaining years.
After graduating from Menno High School in 1955, he served in the Army from 1959-1961. After successfully completing his service, he returned back to Menno to farm.
Darrell and Jeanene met while she was a waitress at a fun nightspot called the Substation south of Lesterville. After several weeks, he finally convinced her to go to a movie with him.
Darrell and Jeanene (Kutilek) were married 364 days later after that first date on January 26, 1963, in Tabor, SD and celebrated 59 years together. They lived their whole life on the farm north of Menno where they raised their three children. He enjoyed life by hunting, fishing, farming and attending his grandkids’ events.
He actively participated on numerous organizational boards throughout the years to include the Hutchinson County Fair Board, South Dakota Southeast Experiment Farm, Menno Farmer’s Elevator, Grace Lutheran Church Council, and Kassel Township Clerk. He was instrumental in bringing B-Y Water to the Menno area. Darrell was also honored by the Menno Area Jaycees as an Outstanding Young Farmer.
Darrell is survived by his wife Jeanene, son Del Ray (Trish) Edelman, daughter Jill (Robert) Sternhagen, and son Kevin (Lisa) Edelman, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Charles and sister Charlene, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Eidella Edelman, brother Curtis, sister Arthea and mother and father-in-law Emil and Josephine Kutilek.
