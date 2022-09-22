Darrell A. Edelman age 84 of Menno, SD passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152, Menno, SD and the SDANGHG.