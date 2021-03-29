Mary (Goetz) Sowards, 62, of Omaha, Nebraska, died unexpectedly at her home Friday, March 26, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. April 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Mary’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
