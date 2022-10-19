Laura Brandt

Laura Lynn Brandt, age 59 of Yankton, SD passed away at her home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Laura was born June 6, 1963, to Charles and Mary Jane (Critchfield) Halle. She attended school in Yankton, SD, and later attended college at USD.
In 1984 she married “Jack” John Brandt. Together they raised their beautiful family. Laura loved to spend her time planting and growing flowers. She enjoyed working in greenhouses for many years at Brandt’s Garden Center and Walmart. She loved to play games with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Laura’s grandchildren were her most prized possessions. She loved to sing and dance and will always be remembered for her contagious laugh and signature “snort.”
She will forever be remembered by her husband Jack, her children Justin (Brandi) Brandt of Sioux City, IA, Nicole (Matt) Brandt, Jake (Kendal) Brandt, and Jeremy (Holly) Brandt all of Yankton her 14 grandkids Johnathan, Bentley, Aubrielle, Tayden, Brett, Alexus, Haley, Blake, Ethan, Halle, Kaelyn, Alivia, Kendall, and Elijah; her 2 great grandchildren Kaelynn and Brynlee; her 3 brothers “Don” Donald Halle of Spring Hill, KS, Scott (Shannon) Stelling of Belleville, IL and Mark (Jeanine) Jennings of Olathe, KS; her 2 sisters Michele Hansen of Belvidere, IL and “Val” Valerie (Gary) Jennings of Sioux Falls, SD; her special “daughter” and “granddaughter” MaDonna and Khloe Grace, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Laura was proceeded in death by her parents and father-in-law Gerald Brandt.
