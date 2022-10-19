Laura Brandt

Laura Lynn Brandt, age 59 of Yankton, SD passed away at her home after a two-year battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.