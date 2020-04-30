Dale A. “Chip” Petrik, 55, of Wagner died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.
Due to current health concerns, private funeral services are being held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wagner. The service will be live streamed at the St. John Lutheran Church YouTube channel. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
The public is welcome to join in procession to the cemetery if they choose to at approximately 11 a.m., but please stay in your vehicles.
Dale A. “Chip” Petrik, 55, went to his loving father in heaven very suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.
Chip was born July 29, 1964 in Armour, SD, to Donald and Marlene (Hopf) Petrik, where he joined his four siblings. He attended and graduated from Wagner High School. Chip enjoyed working all or “most” of the time. While growing up he enjoyed working on the family farm where he found his love of concrete. He then started a 20-year-long career at Wagner Building Supply where he not only got to work with concrete, but also construction in general. During his time at Wagner Building Supply, he led the construction of Valiant Vineyards Winery in Vermillion, SD and poured millions of yards of concrete for so many families and businesses in the community. He then decided to journey out on his own and started Chip’s Construction in 2005. He was a hard-worker and would help anyone with any project, big or small. He truly put the handy into handyman. After being on his own for 13 years, he was ready to join a team as the City Street Superintendent for the City of Wagner, where he has been for the last three years.
He married the love of his life, Audrey, on February 24, 2006 and with this union they joined their two families. He was a wonderful father and teacher to his children and stepchildren, with his unlimited amount of everyday wisdom. He was always ready with an answer for a call from his kids asking questions about fixing things. He enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening as well as playing cards when he wasn’t working. He could be found “toodling” around with Audrey and his other adorable sidekick Slick.
Chip was a servant to his life-long community as a member of the Wagner Volunteer Fire Department for 18 plus years and the President of the Board of Directors for Wagner/Lake Andes ambulance for five years. Chip attended and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church with his wife Audrey.
Happy to have shared his life are his wife of 14 years, Audrey, his loving children David (Lillie) Petrik of Wagner, SD and Shelbi (Chad) Fox of Mitchell, SD; stepchildren Jeremiah (Melanie) Weerheim of Poulsbo, WA and Corey (Laine) Weerheim of Mitchell, SD; five grandchildren: Joshua and Abigail Weerheim, Bentley and Mya Fox, and Billie Weerheim; siblings: David Petrik of Wagner, SD, Dianne (Fred) Ellwein of Germany, Donna (Scott) Appletoft of Mitchell, SD and Darryl Petrik of Wagner, SD; siblings-in-law, Carmen (Jeff) Doering of Yankton, SD and Jeff (Pam) Storm of Custer, SD; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Stanley and Doris Storm, niece Mary Walton, his grandparents, and uncles and aunt.
