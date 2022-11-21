Glee Deutscher, passed away Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at The Sanctuary Senior Living Center in St. Cloud, MN, at the age of 87.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Scotland Community Church. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Mausoleum at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Glee LaRae (Sweet) Deutscher was born on May 7, 1935, in Scotland, SD to Milford and Naomi (Picking) Sweet. Glee attended Scotland Public Schools, graduating, as valedictorian, with the class of 1953. Her senior year, she was selected as the Homecoming Queen, along with her high school sweetheart, John Edward Deutscher, as King. Two years later, on May 22, 1955, she married her “King.” Their marriage was blessed with three children, Nola Dee, Jeffry Jon and Jay Todd.
Glee was very active in the community and her church. She shared her musical talents by giving piano lessons to countless students throughout the years. She began giving piano lessons at the age of 14 and continued until she was 83. She steadfastly played the piano and organ at the United Methodist Church, rarely missing a service. Glee taught school at many, area country schools throughout the years and ended her teaching career at the Scotland Elementary Learning Center. She loved teaching, helping children to learn and sharpen their skills.
Glee liked to stay active and had many hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, camping with John, attending Bible study with the United Methodist ladies and knitting prayer shawls. She was President of the United Methodist Women’s (UMW) group and organized many events and programs. Later, she became President of the Scotland Civic Club and was also active on the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Auxiliary board and in PEO. Glee started Scotland’s first Red Hat Society and was given the title of “Queen.” Oh my, did these ladies have fun together!
She is survived by her three children, Nola (Roger) Varilek of Rice, MN, Jeff (Maureen) Deutscher, Sioux Falls, SD and Jay (Beth) Deutscher, Rapid City, SD. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tiffany (Tom) Lauria, Trevor (Ashlie) Varilek, Jeremy (Rachael) Deutscher, Annie Deutscher, Jenna (Will) Hansen and Jill (Jordan) Kooi; nine great-grandchildren, Arlo and Nicoletta Lauria, Bentley and Briar Varilek, Andi and Claire Hansen and Paislyn, Madisyn and Sloane Kooi and sister-in-law, Dorothy Sweet.
Glee was welcomed into heaven by her husband, John; parents, Milford and Naomi Sweet; brother, Lonn Sweet; grandson, Nicholas Deutscher and father and mother-in-law, Gustav and Anna Deutscher.
