Glee Deutscher

Glee Deutscher, passed away Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at The Sanctuary Senior Living Center in St. Cloud, MN, at the age of 87.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Scotland Community Church. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Mausoleum at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.