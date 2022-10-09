Karen Harmelink Oct 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen V. Harmelink, 84, of Yankton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton. Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Oct 7, 2022 More Jobs Jobs ACCOUNTING POSITION - Meridian Liquids Oct 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCounty Launches Inquiry Into Dept. DealingsMore Info On Copter Crash ReleasedRural Crofton Man Sentenced For Role In South Yankton AltercationRobert Swensen2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotDaily Record: ArrestsKevin RehmHenry ZimmermanDaily Record: ArrestsDonald Carda Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (60)Letter: Dominism (53)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Good Samaritans (18)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
