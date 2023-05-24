Sophia Winckler

Sophia Winckler

Sophia Winckler, age 97 of Tyndall, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital, Tyndall.

Her funeral begins 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at United Methodist Church in Tyndall, with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial will be in Tyndall Cemetery.