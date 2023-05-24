Sophia Winckler, age 97 of Tyndall, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital, Tyndall.
Her funeral begins 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at United Methodist Church in Tyndall, with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial will be in Tyndall Cemetery.
Sophia was born to John and Edith (Pritzkau) Berndt on November 5th, 1925. She attended Smith country school through eighth grade. She graduated from Avon high school and lived to be the last remaining member of her high school class. Sophia then went on to attend Southern State College in Springfield where she earned her teaching certificate. Sophia taught in country schools in rural Bon Homme County as well as did substitute teaching. She was baptized as a member of the Danzig Baptist Church where, as a young lady, accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.
On August 31st, 1947, she married the love of her life Bernhard Winckler. They made their home on the Winckler homestead. She became a member of the Immanuel Reformed Church of rural Tripp where she taught Sunday school and worked with youth choir. She held office in the Church Women’s Group. Sophia worked alongside her husband on the farm. She enjoyed driving tractors and helping work the fields. In 1972, she and Ben built a home in Tyndall and passed the family farm to their son for generations to come. She remained in her home until her passing.
She worked in the school lunch program in the Tyndall School District for several years, then at St. Michael’s Hospital for over 15 years. She held offices for the hospital Auxiliary and the Good Samaritan Guild in Tyndall. Sophia volunteered delivering and helping her daughter prepare Meals on Wheels. After retiring, her hobbies were quilting, crochet and embroidery. She loved sharing her handmade gifts with her family. Her family could always count on her to patch a pair of jeans to extend their life or alter whatever garments she was handed and there was love in every stitch. Sophia helped tend their summer gardens and looked forward to filling their shelves with canned goods. She loved canning and taught her daughters, who taught their children. Sophia’s motto was “You never let anything go to waste.” Every time a Mason jar seals will be a memory. She contributed to maintaining her family history by keeping updates current for the Berndt family and being the last living aunt of her husband’s family, often sharing memories to be passed down.
She traveled with her husband to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, but her favorite place to be was home. Her biggest thrill was being together with her family. You always left feeling loved and with a full tummy. Sophia always took time to listen to a problem and offer a prayer. She celebrated victories with her family and was the rock during defeats, always having an ear to listen and shoulders to lean on. She was a devoted daughter, loving and caring wife, wonderful Mother, an amazing grandmother, great-grandmother and was looking forward to another great-great-grandchild.
Sophia was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Ben Winckler; her parents, John and Edith Berndt; her parents-in-law, Peter J. and Eva Winckler; sister, Mary Ann Kloucek (Clem); brothers, Clifton Berndt and Arnold Berndt (Laverne); brother-in-law, Richard Lind; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert and Martha Winckler, Alvina and Emanuel Schneider, Martha and Oscar Thum, Leon and Emma Winckler, Lenora “Laura” Winckler, Leona and Rudy Stein, Viola and Arthur Thum, Ervin and Rebecca Hoff and Hubert and Edna Winckler, and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived and remembered by her son, Wayne (Peg) Winckler; daughters, Ila (Larry) Chester, and Denise Campbell (Mike Travnicek) all of Tyndall, SD; her grandchildren, Shelly (Jeff) Scieszinski, Ashley (Jon) Johnson of Tyndall, SD, Tanya (Jarett) Chytka of Bishop, CA, Heather Humphrey (Kelly Young), Kristi Chester of Tyndall, SD, Heath Campbell (Stacey) of Wheatland, CA, Shawn (Megan) Campbell, Tyler (Tausha) Campbell and Amanda Campbell (Nick Kotalik) of Tyndall SD; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Nathan Scieszinski, Rhett, Hailey, Kaden Johnson, Caleb and Joshua Chytka, Mason Weisser and Parker Humphrey, Sierra Whelan and Shayla Campbell, Eli, Liam, Eva, and Ivy Campbell, Cash, Crue, and Eisley Campbell, Sophia Campbell, Oliver and Henry Kotalik; great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Kinley, and Colton and soon to be Ivy; sister, Thelma Lind of Vermillion and sister-in-law, Verna Berndt of Avon.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2023
Commented