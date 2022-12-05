Phillip Johnson, 80, of Viborg died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Viborg Community Center.
Phillip Wayne Johnson was born on March 5, 1942, and was adopted by Murrel and Flora (Hansen) Johnson. He grew up in the Hooker, SD area where he attended country school and later attended school in Viborg. On April 22, 1981, he was united in marriage to Jeannie Peterson at Viborg. They lived near Viborg where he drove truck for Mills Distributing, Jorgensen Brothers Trucking and farmed for over 30 years until his retirement.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Jeannie; children and grandchildren, daughter Paula Whetsel of Sioux Falls and her children, Danielle (Marquis Jr) Bolden and Keshia (Joshua Harbor) Whetsel, son Mark and Kristi Johnson of Viborg and their children Brandi (Tony) McCuen, Derek (Steph) Johnson and Jessica (Grant) Rahm, daughter Kristy (Jason Bute) Lee of Harrisburg and her son Chris (Jana) Anderson, and son James (Michelle) Johnson of Harrisburg and their children Kylee, Tyler, Evan and Rhiannon Johnson; a sister Carol Kollars, MN; 2 brothers, Ron Johnson, CA and Kenneth Johnson, KY; 7 sister in laws, Marlys and Dick Andersen, Parker, Debbie Peterson, Chancellor, Mary and Burnell Olesen, Hurley, Dianne Peterson, Hurley, Marlene and Terry Davidson, Lennox, Linda and Tom Nelson, Hurley and Tim and Sue Wurtz, Hurley; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
