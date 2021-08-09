Mary Eugenia “Genia” Riibe, age 95 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Kwen Sanderson and Chaplain Aaron Weston officiating. Burial will follow in the Obert Cemetery, Obert Nebraska.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at the funeral home. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Wednesday.
Livestreaming of Genia’s services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Genia is the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Mount) Olsen, was born June 24th of 1926 in Wynot Nebraska. She attended rural schools of the Wynot area, graduating from Wynot High School in 1943 and was a member of the First Baptist church of Obert Nebraska. Genia met the love of her life in Francis W. Riibe and they married on August 8th of 1943.
Genia lived in Wynot and Newcastle before moving to South Sioux City Nebraska in 1948. Here she was employed with S. S. Kressge, Wincharger, Zenith, a baker for the South Sioux Schools and was a member of the First Lutheran Church until 1976 when she returned to Newcastle. She lived in Newcastle Nebraska from 1977 until 1987 and was employed at the Village Cafe and also worked as a news correspondent for the Nebraska Journal Leader and the South Sioux City Star.
In 1987, Genia moved to Yankton, working for Gurney’s, Save-U-More bakery, and Service Master, along with a few other jobs. In Yankton she became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and 12th unit of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother Eugene (Sharon) Olsen of Obert Nebraska; several nieces and nephews; two sons, Donald (Cam) Riibe of Orange City Iowa and Patrick (Kim Wheeldon-Johnson) Riibe of Yankton South Dakota; two grandsons, Albert (Tina) Riibe of Rock Rapids Iowa and Lawrence (Ashley) Riibe of Orange City Iowa; two granddaughters, Krysta (Bryan) Prior of Yankton South Dakota and Theresa (Darren) Riibe of Centerville South Dakota; step-grandson Jacob (Tiffany) Bergeson of Sioux Falls South Dakota; and five adopted grandchildren Richard Riibe, Brad (Shawna) Riibe, Jon (Alexis Grant) Riibe, Annie (Paul) Lilly, Mary Ellen Riibe; great grandsons Mitchell, Joshua, Austin, Henrick, Tate, Braxton, and Robert; great-granddaughters Maddeline, Sloan, Brooke, McKayla, Tia, Korra, Elana
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Gladys Mount, a brother Dane Olsen, a sister Darlene Jensen, husband Francis Riibe, an infant son, and adopted grandson Robert Riibe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2021
