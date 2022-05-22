Marie Soukup, 90, of Wagner died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Wake services at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.