Beth Walton

Beth M. Walton age 61 of Florida and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska died on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Chris Goeden, Tom Goeden, Rick Goeden, Justin Kernick, Brandon Fischer, and Tate Fischer.
Beth Mary was born on September 6, 1961, in Yankton, SD to Robert Richard and Marie Magdelene (Promes) Koch. She grew up in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1979. She attended Wayne State College for two years and then attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk to receive her LPN degree. Beth married Robert Barton Walton on August 23, 1986, in Yankton, SD. Beth then received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD in 1989. Beth worked as a nurse at the Yankton Monastery and then was a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. In 2000 she moved to Spring Hill, Florida and continued her nursing career there and worked as a Nursing Administrator. Beth moved back to Bloomfield, NE in 2017 and worked as a Home Health nurse. When the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced she went back to the intensive care travelling nursing program. Beth loved being a nurse and it was truly her calling in life, caring for others.
Beth loved gardening, art, thrift shopping, refinishing furniture, and doing anything with her hands. She will be missed by her children and family.
Beth is survived by her daughter Heather (Blake) Barlow of Jacksonville, FL; a son Alex Walton of Denver, CO; a grandchild on the way; the father of her children Robert Walton of Jacksonville, FL; five siblings Jerry Koch of Norfolk, NE, Rose and Rod Goeden of Hartington, Linda (Dick) Shafer of Mountain House, CA, Sue (Russ) Kernick of Norfolk, Kenny (Andi) Koch of Wynot; many nieces and nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marie Koch; sister-in-law Denise Koch; and nephew Brad Goeden.
