Beth Walton
Courtesy Photo

Beth M. Walton age 61 of Florida and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska died on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.