Eugene ‘Gene’ Snoozy

Eugene “Gene” R. Snoozy, age 88, passed away at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
A celebration of life, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be held at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, SD, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation begins at noon at the funeral home.
Gene was born on June 17, 1934, in rural Clay County, South Dakota to Fredrick and Anna (Dahlin) Snoozy. He grew up working on the family farm, south of Centerville, South Dakota alongside his brothers and sisters. He spent many years of his life working as a general contractor in and around the area. He owned a bar in Emery, South Dakota from 1976 to 1983. He spent several years farming southwest of Wakonda, South Dakota and later north of Yankton, South Dakota.
He is survived by his four children: Valerie Kizer of Alliance, NE, Robert Snoozy of Scotland, SD, Jeffrey Snoozy of McCook, SD and Courtney Hancock of Omaha, NE; two sisters, Barbara (Jerome) Wiedmann of Painesville, OH and Lynette Jones of Sierra Vista, AZ; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Anna Snoozy; his sisters, Veretta Crandall and Fernetta Eilmes Strand; his brothers, John, Melvin, Richard, Harlan and Harold; his grandson, Matthew Kizer and his great-grandchild, Wyatt Roth.
