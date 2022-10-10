Eugene ‘Gene’ Snoozy

Eugene “Gene” R. Snoozy, age 88, passed away at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

A celebration of life, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be held at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, SD, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation begins at noon at the funeral home.