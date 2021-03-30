Rhonda J. (Nielson) Ernster, 65, passed away of a sudden heart attack, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Rhonda was born November 17, 1955 along with her twin brother Roger Jr. at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital to Roger and Phyllis Nielson of Midway. She attended school in rural Irene, Peterson Country School #66 thru 7th grade, then went to Irene Public School thru 12th grade graduating in 1974.
She married Don Anderson. To this union 2 children were born, daughter Stacie Marie and son Timothy Todd. They lived in the Irene area. On May 26, 2012 she married Gene Ernster. They resided in Yankton, SD.
Since the age of 17, Rhonda had worked at several nursing homes and loved taking care of the elderly and sick. After her retirement, she enjoyed sewing quilts and table runners and other items for her loved ones and friends.
In addition to her husband Gene, survivors include daughter Stacie Marie (Jim) Kusel and Son John, a son Timothy Todd (Jessica) Anderson, their daughter Makayla and sons Logan & Oliver, and great-grand-daughter, Oaklynn, twin brother Roger (Kay) Nielson, sisters Belva (Kenneth) Jorgensen, LeAnna (Dick) Sherman, Delores (Hugh) Healy, 2 aunts, nieces & nephews, and a host of relatives &friends. Also, stepchildren, Pat (Tammy) Ernster, daughter Angelina and her son Owen, three stepdaughters; Nikki, Heather & Heidi, 5 step-grandchildren & 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Roger & Phyllis Nielson.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, rural Irene, SD. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery South, 2 miles west of Midway.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com
Masks will be required to attend due to COVID-19.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 31, 2021
