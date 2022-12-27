Mary Fitch

HUDSON — Mary Glee Fitch, 83, of Hawarden, Iowa, formerly of Hudson, South Dakota, died on Sunday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.
Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Porter Funeral Home in Hudson, South Dakota with Pastor Suzi Larson officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will be at Eden Cemetery in June of 2023 when the family will be celebrating the 150th year of their family farm.
The Memorial Service will be taped and will be available on Mary's obituary page.
Mary Glee Fitch was born in Hudson, South Dakota on December 27, 1938. She was the oldest daughter of Don and Mary (Cole) Fitch. Mary grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 1957. She went on to school at South Dakota State College, graduating with a degree in nursing in 1961. Mary worked as a nurse in Dell Rapids, Sioux City, and Alcester. She moved to Yankton where she was a librarian at the Yankton Community Library. Later she moved back to Hudson to help care for her mother. She was also the librarian at the Hudson Library for many years.
Mary was a die-hard Democrat in a family of staunch Republicans and enjoyed a good political argument.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Nancy Wickre (Ray) of Hawarden, Iowa and Lois Steiner (John) of Stafford, Virginia; her brother, Robert Fitch (Mary) of Hudson. She was also a well-loved aunt of ten nieces and nephews and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
