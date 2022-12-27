Mary Fitch

HUDSON — Mary Glee Fitch, 83, of Hawarden, Iowa, formerly of Hudson, South Dakota, died on Sunday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Porter Funeral Home in Hudson, South Dakota with Pastor Suzi Larson officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will be at Eden Cemetery in June of 2023 when the family will be celebrating the 150th year of their family farm.