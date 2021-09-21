Patricia “Pat” Shannon Azeal-Davis, age 71, of Yankton, SD, passed away under hospice care and surrounded by her family and friend early Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pierson Ranch East Shelter, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating.
Visitations will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. If you are planning on attending, please wear a mask for Pat’s services. You are encouraged to bring your favorite dish for a potluck to follow.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD, is assisting with the service details.
Pat was born in Yankton on March 12, 1950. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1968 and attended Yankton College for one year. She expressed her lifelong love of music in orchestra and choir at YHS and many years of violin instruction with noted teacher Lucy Weed. She also sang with a trio at the Black Steer.
Pat found a new life in sobriety in Yankton on June 19, 1979, and shared in its benefits for the next 42 years.
Pat was gifted by meeting the love of her life, Lia Azeal, in March 2018, and they were married on Oct. 20, 2018, at the AME Church in Yankton. Pat was a member of the United Church of Christ-Congregational in Yankton.
Pat and Lia loved spending time together outdoors feeding birds and observing the natural world.
Pat’s first job was at Ruth’s Beauty Shop. She also worked in Yankton at the Human Services Center, Kolberg’s, Black Steer and the Riviera Cafe and in Minneapolis at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin County Government Center.
She is survived by her wife, Lia Azeal-Davis; brother, Warren Peterson, sister-in-law, Linda Davis and niece, Jennifer Davis Bohlmann, all of Yankton; sister, Marilyn Davis Owens of Leon, Iowa; and Lia’s sisters, Karen Cooley of Carlsbad, Calif., and Kellie Cooley Koletzky of Yankton. She was also loved by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mary Rita Hayes Davis and siblings, Harvey Jr., Teddy, Michael and Corrine Davis and Twyla Davis Ostrem, foster parents, Clifford and Hazel “Sally” Peterson and sister, Margo Peterson Nichols.
After the service the family invites guests to a light lunch with potluck to share remembrances and stories.
Memorials may be sent to Yankton Area Banquet, Box 278, Yankton, S.D. 57078 or UCC-Congregational Music Ministry, 210 W. Fifth St., Yankton, S.D. 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 22, 2021
