Ethel Campbell, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton with Pastors Raymond Solberg, Joe Mason and Errin Mulberry officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay or on Ethel’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Interment at the Wynot Cemetery in Wynot, Nebraska will take place at a later date.
Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Ethel Mae Campbell was born September 8, 1933 on the family farm near Wynot, Nebraska to Louis and Mabel (Nygaard) Thompson. She grew up on farms near Wynot and attended Wynot High School through her sophomore year. The family moved to a farm near Gayville, South Dakota and Ethel graduated from Gayville High School. She took secretarial training at NBT in Sioux City, Iowa and then worked in Sioux City as a secretary. It was in Sioux City that she met Norman who was stationed at the Sioux City Air Force Base. On September 6, 1953, Ethel married Norman Campbell at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota. Right after the wedding, Norman was sent to Japan with the Air Force and Ethel soon joined him. They spent three years in Japan and Ethel worked on the Air Force Base there as a secretary also. They loved their time living in Japan. Norman was next stationed at Kokomo, Indiana. Their only child, Cindy, was born in Kokomo. Norman soon received an honorable discharge from the Air Force after 10 years of service and they were planning to settle down to civilian life in Indiana where Norman grew up. But after Ethel’s father was injured in a farming accident, they moved to South Dakota to help out with the farm near Gayville and to be close to Ethel’s parents. Ethel worked for the SD Department of Social Services in Yankton for over 20 years until she retired. They moved into Yankton from the farm in 2011. She was a longtime and very active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. Throughout the years, she served in many capacities including treasurer, custodian, choir member, office work, hospitality, child care, Sunday School & AWANA, sewing with the quilting group, librarian, and so much more. She served on several mission trips to Ukraine and St. Croix. She loved to travel with her family and with friends throughout the United States and Canada as well as a trip to Europe. Ethel had a large garden when they lived on the farm and she always loved digging in the dirt and making things grow, which she continued on a smaller scale after moving to town. Being raised during the Great Depression, the motto she lived by was “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without”. Ethel was a promoter of herbs and natural remedies and a distributor for Nature’s Sunshine Products for many years. If you knew Ethel she probably suggested some herbs that would help with what ailed you. Ethel always put her family first, taking care of her mother who lived with her for over 20 years. She will always be remembered for her kind and happy disposition by all those who knew her. Ethel’s love for Jesus was central to her life. She trusted Christ as her Savior at a young age and has an eternal home in heaven with Him. One day, if we know Him, we too will join her.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Norman Campbell of Yankton; and daughter, Cindy (Joseph) Mason of Yankton.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clyde Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Redeeming Grace Bible Church where they will be divided among missionaries and ministries that were special to Ethel.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 16, 2021
Commented