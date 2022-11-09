Memorial services for Charles Thaler, 93, of Wagner will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner, with military honors.
Visitation is Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 11:01 pm
Memorial services for Charles Thaler, 93, of Wagner will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner, with military honors.
Visitation is Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Wagner United Methodist Church.
Charles “Charlie” Joseph Thaler was born March 23, 1929, at home in rural Wagner, SD, the son of Joseph and Eva (Fuchs) Thaler. He died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Charlie graduated from Ravinia High School in 1947, and then served in the US Army as a Military policeman in Vienna, Austria in the early 1950’s. He was united in marriage to Ramona Charvat in Wagner at the Methodist Church on September 21, 1953. They spent the rest of their lives working together side-by-side on their family farm.
Charlie was an active member of the United Methodist Church, VFW, Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He served on the REA Board for many years.
Charlie will be remembered for his happy, positive personality, always laughing and joking around with people, his smile and the twinkle in his eye. He never met a person he didn’t want to visit with. He was very proud of his family. He loved his dogs, horses, farming, and was a good neighbor to many people. Charlie loved to go everywhere fast, especially in his red Ford pickup.
Thankful for having shared his life are his two daughters: Barb (George) Meyer of Madison and Roberta (Richard) Kafka of Gregory; son Bob (Karen) Thaler of Brookings; nine grandchildren: Tony (Kristi) Meyer, Josh Meyer, Dan Meyer, Ben Kafka (Mellissa Whitely), Amanda Kafka, Lexie Kafka, Allyse (Mike) Steffen, Sarah (Dustin) Holt and Noah Thaler (Erin Johnson); 11 great-grandchildren; one niece, Wanda (Pat) Crotty and one nephew, Mike Carda.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Ramona on March 4, 2017; his parents; sister, Vi (Lloyd) Carda; one niece; and two nephews.
Charlie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 10, 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented