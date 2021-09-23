John Pishek Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John R. Pishek, 57, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his mother and brother.Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be at Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church before the service. Since John could not fulfill his dream as an organ donor, donations can be made to a transplant center.The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Various Positions - Mount Marty University 43 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass AwayKeep On Truckin’DOT Raises Discovery Bridge Speed LimitRichard ‘Dick’ SloweyThree Injured In Freeman CrashDaily Record: ArrestsLancers Fall At No. 3 MorningsideAvon: Protection Order Over Killing Of Dog Is DeniedWas Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader?Tyler Drappeau Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (34)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Letter: Constitutional Question (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Up Your Game (16)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (8)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (7)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Real American Beef: Label It (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
