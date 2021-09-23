John R. Pishek, 57, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his mother and brother.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be at Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church before the service.

Since John could not fulfill his dream as an organ donor, donations can be made to a transplant center.

The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.