Rick Joseph Peitz, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.  

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery rural Crofton.  

Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday one hour prior to services.  

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.