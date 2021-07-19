Tyler James Fejfar, 33, of Scotland and formerly of Yankton, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
As Tyler requested, no formal services will be held.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Upper Deck Bar and Grill in Yankton on Thursday, July 22, beginning at 6 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date in the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
