Millisa "Missy" Anderson, 49, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Ava's House.Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Church of the Good Shepherd, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at George Boom Funeral Home.
