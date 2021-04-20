Patricia (Pat) Ann Felber, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Huxley, Iowa on April 18, 2021.
Pat was born on September 19, 1928, in Hartington, Nebraska, to Raymond and Loraine Kathol, the eldest of six siblings. She married Earl E. Felber on August 24,1948, and began the journey of her life. Prior to moving to Huxley, Pat resided the bulk of her married life in Yankton, South Dakota, and retired with Earl to Mesa, Arizona. Pat was the loving mother of three daughters, Janice, Earlyn (Lynn), and Sheila; grandmother of seven; and great grandmother of nine.
Pat loved to spend time with family and friends and had a special gift to make everyone she met feel welcome. She was comforted in her final days by her deep faith and a life well-lived.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband, Earl. She is survived by her daughters Janice Augustin (Robb), Lynn Whisler (Bill), and Sheila Skuda (Dane); her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Pat chose cremation and will be buried with her beloved Earl in Yankton, South Dakota, during a family gathering later this summer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 21, 2021
