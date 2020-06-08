Susan Marie “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday at church.
Cremation will follow the mass.
A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.
To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Commented