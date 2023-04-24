Gordon Hansen Apr 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon Hansen, 90, of Dixon, Nebraska, died Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne, Nebraska. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Apr 21, 2023 More Jobs Jobs Permanent Electrical Engineer - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Apr 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPursuit Ends In ArrestDowntown Yankton Apartment Building Returns To LifeMedicaid ChangeDonna OsbornGeorge CwachVerdigre Man Sentenced In Wife’s Death Dies In PrisonJeremy WampolDaily Record: ArrestsGary GibsonThe Flip Side Images CommentedTrump’s Indictment And What We Know (58)The Corruption Of The Biden Crime Family (56)Letter: Destroying The Constitution (55)No One Is Above The Law? Give Me A Break (35)Letter: CRT Obsession (33)Generations: The Future’s Coming (31)Letter: ‘The Pursuit Of Happiness’ (31)Lincoln Report: Trans Health Measure For Minors Advances (29)SD’s Social Studies Issue And The People (23)Letter: The Best Ban (21)Letter: Being A Christian (21)Letter: Mature Observations (18)Noem’s Executive Order And A Broader Audience (18)Letter: ‘All Of The Above’ Energy Approach (8)Be Wary Of 30x30 ‘Land Grab’ (8)Letter: Holy Rollers (4)Chamber Head: Fear Was Key To Loss Of Crypto Bill (3)Letter: Snickering (3)Vulnerable To Indictment, Trump Cases Subject To Law (2)Letter: Ancient Warnings About AI (2)Abortion Bills Debated (2)Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy (2)Dirty money: Ex-lawmaker gets 2 years for cesspool bribes (2)Arizona Supreme Court rejects bid to reschedule execution (1)Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts (1)School District Seeks Input On Name For New Facility (1)Family of New Mexico man killed by police seek charges (1)Leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it (1)Authorities Remain Mum On Wagner Death (1)Unions say rails should forgo buybacks, spend on safety (1)Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12 (1)Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil (1)Low tech makes cleaner water in Iowa; so what’s stopping it? (1)Storms strike Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana; 7 reported dead (1)Your tax refund could be smaller than last year. Here's why (1)Adnan Syed case pits victims' rights against justice reform (1)States aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting (1)Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out (1)Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving (1)800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec (1)Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’ (1)Haaland defends Willow, says US won't end oil drilling (1)Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive? (1)'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger (1)Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco (1)Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide (1)Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade to pay more restitution (1)Coal capacity climbs worldwide despite promises to slash it (1)States and companies compete for billions to make hydrogen (1)Trump’s Case: Novel Theories And Legal Principles (1)Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns (1)Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder (1)DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power (1)Georgia's Stacey Abrams to join faculty at Howard University (1)Letter: ‘A Good Reminder’ (1)Texan declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another (1)US invests in alternative solar tech, more solar for renters (1)City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit (1)Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting (1)Judge temporarily blocks clean water rule in 24 states (1)Court rejects governor’s move to dismiss public records suit (1)Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address (1)Lawyer granted release in $460M 'slip-and-fall' Ponzi scheme (1)Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings (1)Moroney To Headline At Riverboat Days (1)Musical Movements (1)Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death (1)Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace (1)Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams (1)Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters (1)Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5 (1)Arizona governor must appear in court on pause of executions (1)Trans people face rhetoric, disinformation after shooting (1)Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence (1)TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana's GOP legislature (1)Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102 (1)Used car prices are surging. Here's why you should buy now (1)Lawsuit: Guards beat, taunt inmate with, 'You can't breathe' (1)Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest (1)MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games (1)Grand jury refuses to indict officer for fatal mall shooting (1)32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware (1)Ganja glut? With excess weed, growers seek interstate sales (1)Kansas bans transgender athletes from women's, girls' sports (1)Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, gets 25 years (1)Confusion as Musk's Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies (1)Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists (1)Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission (1)Buffett says people shouldn't worry about Berkshire, banks (1)California reparations amount, if any, left to politicians (1)Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules (1)Ralph Yarl armed only with 'Black skin,' family lawyer says (1)MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute (1)Tennessee Legislature wraps up; will reconvene on gun reform (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented