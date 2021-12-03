Vernon Gall, age 87, of Scotland, SD, formerly of Lesterville, SD passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Scotland Community Church.
His funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 6, at Scotland Community Church. Interment with military honors will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Vernon Alvin Gall was born Wednesday, January 31, 1934, to Alvin and Irene (Weidenbach) Gall on the home farm near Lesterville, South Dakota. He was raised on the family farm and attended Plum Country School through the 9th grade.
Vivian Luella Zeeb became Vernon’s bride on June 3, 1956, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD, a loving marriage lasting over 65 years. The couple was blessed with two children, Fred and Vicki. They had a blessed life on the family farm raising crops, hogs, cows, and chickens. Vernon passed down his love of farming to his son, Fred and they farmed together for many years. Vernon was still going out to help on the farm and work the fields till the age of 85. His love of John Deere showed as there was only “green” on his farm. Vernon and Vivian moved to “town” leaving the farm December 1, 1989, and buying a house in Lesterville. They then moved to the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, in May of 2020.
He enjoyed hunting all around the world and hosted many pheasant hunting friends throughout the years. Vernon was able to share his love of hunting with his family and some of his favorite memories were taking his grandkids and son bear hunting in Canada. Vernon could often be found engrossed in a serious game of pinochle and taking home the winning pot of $1.25 made his day. His wonderful story telling ability made him many friends over the years. He was always available for a cup of coffee and a chat as he was frequently found at the Lesterville Coop and Lesterville Elevator.
Vernon served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was a long-time member of the Scotland American Legion Post 155.
Vernon is survived by his son Fred (Tricia) Gall of Lesterville, SD; daughter Vicki Aldridge of Jefferson, SD; grandchildren Derick (Samantha) Gall of Sioux City, IA, Sydney (Kory) Kepplinger of Kaylor, SD, Cheyanne Cope of Vermillion, SD, Taylor Gall of Lesterville, SD, Jordan Gall of Lesterville, SD and Trinity Aldridge of Jefferson, SD and his brother Laton Gall of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 4, 2021
