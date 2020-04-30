Margaret “Gigi” Healy, 62, of Yankton died peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: May 1, 2020
