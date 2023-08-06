Ardis D. Henderson, 90, of Wakonda, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Judy Sayler officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. 