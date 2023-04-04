Cheryl Pearson

Cheryl Denise Pearson, 68, beloved wife and mother passed away peacefully at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital on April 3rd, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Per Cheryl’s request, there will be no services held. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostel.com.
Cheryl was born on March 5th, 1955, in her grandmother’s house in Crofton, NE, to Dennis and Joyce (Nohr) Wieseler. She was raised on the family farm outside of Crofton with her one sister and two brothers. Cheryl graduated from Crofton High School in 1973 and shortly after graduating, married the love of her life, Larry Pearson on Oct. 26th, 1973. Cheryl and Larry moved to Yankton, SD, and raised their two children. She attended Mount Marty College to continue her education in business administration. She was a longtime employee of both Dale Electronics and Walmart but found true happiness when she retired. She spent her retirement as a volunteer teacher’s assistant at Beadle Elementary School teaching math to Kindergarteners and 2nd graders. In January 2020, she was awarded The United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton Volunteer of the Month. Cheryl’s volunteer efforts also extended to the local National Guard Battery 1/147th FA, where she coordinated care packages and the purchase of a gaming system to be sent to the unit while serving overseas on deployment. For her tireless efforts, she was awarded The National Guard Minuteman Statue. She also spent several years with the Mead Historical Society where she restored artifacts, “The dirtier the better.”
Even though she loved spending time volunteering, you could also find her in the garden caring for her flowers and vegetables. Her greatest love came from spending time with her family. Cheryl and Larry enjoyed traveling, whether it be to an exotic location or just out to visit their grandchildren.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Larry Pearson of Yankton, SD; son, Brian Pearson of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Alicia (Joseph) Knecht of Hampstead, MD; three grandchildren, Finnigan Pearson and Brandon and Michelle Knecht; mother, Joyce Wieseler of Crofton, NE; three siblings, Marilyn (Ronald) Kathol of Crofton, NE, Steve (Valerie) Wieseler of Crofton, NE, Randy Wieseler of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Wieseler; daughter-in-law, Annie Lanning; nephew, Neil Wieseler and an infant son.
Commented