Janice Mueller, age 75, of Fordyce, Nebraska, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. The public is invited to attend the Mass or to view the live stream please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Following the Mass, cremation will take place and burial will be on Friday at St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with a vigil service and rosary at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Pallbearers are her grandsons: Ethan Morten, Noah Mueller, Isaiah Mueller, Evan Mueller, Houston Mueller, and Tate Mueller. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters: Ashley Morten, Hannah Mueller, Tasha Mueller, Nicole Mueller, Meredith Mueller, Abbe Morten, and Alivia Morten.
Janice Mueller was born March 11, 1945, in Crofton, Nebraska, to Albert and Pauline (Keiser) Kohles. She grew up on a farm near Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 1963. She moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1967 and began working in the OR as a Surgical Tech at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She married Allan Mueller on June 28, 1969 and lived in Lincoln, while Allan finished college. They moved to Yankton in 1970 and shortly after, in 1971, moved to the farm where they’ve resided ever since. Janice worked at Bogner’s Steakhouse in Crofton for 10 years until around 1985, when she began working for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton as a Surgical Tech. She continued working at the hospital until she retired in 2013.
Janice had a strong Catholic faith and was a devoted member at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska participating on many committees over the years including the Ladies Guild and was also a member of the Catholic Daughters. Janice was an avid reader and would read just about anything. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, going for strolls and visiting with her friends. She mostly enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their activities and was known for expressing her feelings with lots of emojis. She had an unconditional love for her family and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved her husband, most of all, and loved their time together traveling and going out to eat. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Allan Mueller of Fordyce, Nebraska; four children: Carin (Mike Goble) Mueller of Omaha, Nebraska; Greg (Carla) Mueller of Yankton, South Dakota; Eric (Staci) Mueller of Omaha; and Steph (Josh) Morten of Hartington, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; five brothers and sisters: Darold (Reba Schafer) Kohles of Lincoln, Nebraska; Mary Ann (Jim) Wortmann of Crofton, Nebraska; Bob (Sue) Kohles of Palmyra, Nebraska; Rosemary Langdon of Spokane, Washington; and David (Patrice) Kohles of Bellingham, Washington; three sisters-in-law: Loretta Kohles of Yankton; Jackie Kohles of Lincoln and Lynette Kohles of Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Jim, Dick and Roger Kohles.
