David "Dave" Marlo Winckler, 65, of Vermillion and formerly of Tyndall, passed away at his home amongst his loving family on July 14, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A casual celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Eagles Club in Vermillion, beginning at 2 p.m.
