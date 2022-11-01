Robert (Bob) Rueb

Robert (Bob) Lee Rueb, age 78 of Tyndall, South Dakota passed away October 31, 2022, at Sioux Falls Avera Heart Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall.