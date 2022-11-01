Robert (Bob) Rueb

Robert (Bob) Lee Rueb, age 78 of Tyndall, South Dakota passed away October 31, 2022, at Sioux Falls Avera Heart Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall.
Funeral services will begin on Friday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the Avon First Baptist Church. Clergy will be Rev. Bill Van Gerpen and Lorney Van Gerpen. Burial to follow at the Tyndall Cemetery.
Bob was born July 9, 1944, to parents, Harven and Florance (Radack) Rueb in Tyndall. In 1962, he graduated from Tyndall High School. On July 14, 1963, he was united in marriage, with the love of his life, Judith Elaine Brown. They have 3 children, Jeff, Dawn and Lori.
He was a lifetime member of the Tyndall Baptist Church and served as a deacon. Bob and Judy managed the Tyndall Bakery and Corral for many years. He was a member of the Rotary Club and loved helping in his community.
He enjoyed farming with his best friend, Bill Van Gerpen and wife Karen. He loved raising camels and alpacas on his acreage. He was a talented carpenter who loved his woodworking projects. He was a songwriter/musician and loved playing his accordion with his father and brothers. Bob organized The Kings Musicians band including Joyce Svanda, Lisa Knoll and pianist, Barb Van Gerpen.
In the last few years Bob and Judy treasured their Bible devotions and read together daily. One of his favorite Bible verses was Isaiah 40:31 — But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
Bob was grateful for sharing life with his wife, Judy of Tyndall; his children, Jeff Rueb, Dawn (Jaime) Rivera, their children Jessica, Shawn and Joshua, Lori Thompson and her children Kayla (son Konnor), Taylor and Grayce.
Bob was survived in death by his wife; children; grandchildren and great-grandson; one brother, Rodger (Carol) Rueb and three sisters, Barbara Young, Karon (Duane) Jonas and Sheila (Andrew) Van Maanen and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harven and Florance Rueb and brothers, Don and Dennis Rueb.
Commented