Jens Charles Mikkelsen, age 88, of Mankato, Minnesota, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in hospice care in Yankton, SD.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jens “Slim” Mikkelsen was born February 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Jacob and Clara (Clausen) Mikkelsen. He graduated from Westbrook (MN) High School in 1951. After serving in the US Army Signal Corp, he and his wife, Bonnie, moved first to Owatonna then to Mankato Minnesota while working for Northwestern Bell Telephone. Jens married Bonnie Lou Boell on June 12, 1954. Jens started several businesses, including Mankato Mobile Radio, and Riverbend Appliance. After selling his businesses, he worked for a time as a truck driver for Norseman trucking. He farmed between Elkton and Ward, SD in the mid and late 1980’s. Jens was a “jack of all trades” being an accomplished bricklayer, skilled with a metal lathe, a good carpenter, and a fine electrician. Jens was also active in the Masonic organizations as a member of both the Mankato lodge where he achieved Master Mason and served as Master, and later as a member of the St. Peter lodge where he was especially active in Commandery in his later years. He and Bonnie were active in Eastern Star and spent many hours in service with Eastern Star, building bears for charity. He served for many years as a member of the Mankato Police Reserve. He and Bonnie enjoyed the camaraderie at the American Legion in St Peter.
Jens is survived by his four children, spouses, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren: Beth Mikkelsen & John Lillevold of Yankton, SD and their children, Hans, John, and Jens; Ann and Keith Oxford of Baton Rouge, LA and their daughter, Laura; Kirk Mikkelsen & Lenore Imhof of Chaska, MN and his children, Kira and Anna; Tera & Richard Nordby of Woodbury, MN and their children, Anika and Charlie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jens is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; and his sister, JoAnn McBane.
The family requests no flowers, please consider a donation to St Peter American Legion Post or ALS Association – Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter (www.als.org/donate).
September 3, 2021
