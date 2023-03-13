Michael ‘Mike’ Hudson

Michael “Mike” E. Hudson, age 71, of Gayville, South Dakota, died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home in Gayville.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota.
Michael “Mike” E. Hudson, age 71, of Gayville, South Dakota, died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home in Gayville.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Michael E. Hudson was born May 10, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Elwood and Dorothy (Christensen) Hudson. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1969. He worked for Morris Nelson Farms and also worked many construction jobs. He married Julie Orton on May 6, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton and moved to Gayville, South Dakota. He started driving truck for Jerry Wuebben and then drove the bulk truck for Cenex. Throughout his career he was always doing carpentry work for anyone who needed it. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with friends. He was always very giving and will be missed.
Survivors include his six brothers and sisters: Chris (Bonnie) Hudson of Yankton, South Dakota; Charlene (Butch Slaght) Schmadeke of Crofton, Nebraska; Leray Anderson of Litchfield, Minnesota; Dean (Cheryl) Anderson of Yankton; Vertus (Carol) Anderson of Yankton and Cynthia (Mike) Graham of Alexandria, South Dakota; one sister-in-law, Sharon Taggart of Gayville, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Hudson; father, Elwood Hudson; mother, Dorothy Anderson and stepfather, Ray Anderson.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 14, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented