Loretta Hahn

Loretta G. Hahn, age 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Gail Konken, Galen Konken, Greg Konken, Leon Konken, and Adam Konken.
Loretta Georgia was born on October 5, 1926, in Randolph, Nebraska to Johannes “John” Wilhelm and Marie Henrietta (Hickey) Patent. She was the 10th child of 13 kids. She grew up in rural Randolph and went to rural District 28 country school there and attended Randolph High School for one year. She stayed at home to take care of her dad and three younger brothers. Loretta married Marvin Konken on April 26, 1945. Four sons were born to this union Gail, Galen, Gary, and Greg. She and Marvin lived and farmed east of Hartington. Marvin died on February 12, 1962. Loretta then married Louis “Bill” W. Hahn on June 27, 1966, in Hartington, NE.
Loretta worked as a cook at the Coleridge Schools. She cleaned the Post Office and the ASCS office in Hartington and several other homes in the area. She did receive her GED in the 1970’s. Loretta taught a cake decorating class to about 50 people for adult education in Hartington. She stayed busy making and decorating cakes for all occasions. Loretta loved to make quilts, crocheting, sewing and baking. Crafts were her hobby. Her hands were seldom idle even up to the end. Loretta had been a resident of the Embers Assisted Living and Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge since January of 2016.
Loretta is survived by her three sons Gail Konken of Ponca, NE, Galen Konken of Sterling, CO, Greg (Susan) Konken of Chancellor, SD; six grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary John Konken; both husbands Marvin Konken and Louis “Bill” Hahn; daughters-in-law Marsha L. Konken and Linda R. Konken; 12 brothers and sisters Hilda, Richard, George, Christian, Alfred, Ruby, Julia, Charles, Elise, Lauria, Glen, Raymond, and Gleason “Johnnie” Patent.
