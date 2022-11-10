Loretta Hahn
Courtesy Photo

Loretta G. Hahn, age 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska.