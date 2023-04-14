Charles Swift III

Charles (Chuck) Henry Swift III, age 88, of Tacoma, Washington passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2023, surrounded by his close family. He was a deeply loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones.
Charles was born to the late Dr. Charles Henry Jr. and June Swift, in Marcus, Iowa on April 19, 1934, where he attended kindergarten. Later he attended grade school in El Paso, Texas and Sioux City, Iowa before moving with his family to Crofton, Nebraska, where he attended and graduated from high school as a lettered athlete and Valedictorian. After high school, he attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska on a basketball scholarship for one year as a pre-medical student, and then transferred to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. After one year in pre-medical studies there, he transferred to the university’s College of Engineering to major in Civil Engineering and minor in Hydraulic Engineering, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in February 1958. He was also a member of the Chi Epsilon Fraternity, a university society of honorary Civil Engineering students, and a participant in the Army ROTC program. While at the University of Iowa, he met his wife, Marcella Kathryn Kubilus, who he then married in 1956. Their first child, Steven Swift, was born in 1958.
In the spring of 1958, Charles was inducted into the US Army Corps of Engineers as a second lieutenant, to complete a six-month tour of duty at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. After basic training at Fort Belvoir, he was assigned and promoted as a first lieutenant to the engineering school there. He was released from active duty in September 1958, as a captain in the army reserves. His reserve training included annual two-week assignments to various military posts throughout the United States until he was honorably discharged in 1968.
Charles passed the Iowa State Engineering Board Exam in 1961 and received his Professional Engineering license. He held that registered certification until his retirement at the end of November 1990. In 1958, he accepted an offer from the Iowa State District Office of Water Resources Division (WRD), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), U.S. Department of the Interior. There, he worked first as an Engineer and then as a Hydrologist, from 1958 through early 1964. In early 1964, he transferred to the office of WRD in Portland, Oregon. It was in Portland, Oregon, where his and Marcy‘s next three children, Scott (1964), Laura (1966) and Kathy (1969), were born. Thereafter in 1969, he was transferred to the Washington State office of WRD, USGS, in Tacoma, Washington and relocated his family to live there for the next 53 years. His and Marcy‘s youngest daughter, Linda, was born in Tacoma in 1971. He continued working for the USGS for an additional 20 years, surveying the Mt. Saint Helens area and the surrounding rivers before and after the mountain’s eruption in 1980. Charles received the Meritorious Service Award directly from the United States Secretary of Interior for his dedication and work in May of 1989. He worked for the USGS for a total of 32 years and retired in 1990.
Charles was an outstanding athlete and played many sports throughout his childhood and high school, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Puget Sound and other areas throughout the Pacific Northwest. As a young child, he learned to hunt waterfowl and pheasant in Nebraska. Later in Oregon, he was introduced to big-game hunting for deer and elk. He continued to enjoy these outdoor adventures along with his sons and some of his closest friends over the years. He had many interests and stayed active into his later years of life. After retirement, he would often camp with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with the family at the Pacific Ocean and visiting many of the Washington State Parks and several National Parks, camping all along the way. He spent a tremendous amount of hours on his home computer, working on family genealogy, creating an ancestry chart for his family, making copies of home videos and scanning family photos, all in hopes to preserve the history of his family. He believed that no person should be remembered only from their obituary, but that their legacy should live on through memories, shared stories and photos.
Charles was blessed with a large and devoted family. He loved and cherished his wife Marcella for over 66 years. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In 2021, he welcomed his first great-grandchild, Jude. He was an intelligent, warm, kind and generous man who always made time to help his family and friends. His family always came first. He had a profound sense of humor, a charming big smile and beautiful blue eyes.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marcella, his sons Steve Swift and Scott Swift (Delia), his daughters Laura Kroll (Doug), Kathy Xydas (Nikos) and Linda Swift, his grandchildren Kaelynn Lorick (Drew), Connor Swift, Madisynn Kroll, Carsen Rather, Kelsie Rather and Demitra Xydas, and his great-grandson Jude Lorick.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles H. Swift Jr. and June Swift, his sister Sharon Swift and brother Steven Swift.
Commented