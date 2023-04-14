Charles Swift III

Charles (Chuck) Henry Swift III, age 88, of Tacoma, Washington passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2023, surrounded by his close family. He was a deeply loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones.

Charles was born to the late Dr. Charles Henry Jr. and June Swift, in Marcus, Iowa on April 19, 1934, where he attended kindergarten. Later he attended grade school in El Paso, Texas and Sioux City, Iowa before moving with his family to Crofton, Nebraska, where he attended and graduated from high school as a lettered athlete and Valedictorian. After high school, he attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska on a basketball scholarship for one year as a pre-medical student, and then transferred to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. After one year in pre-medical studies there, he transferred to the university’s College of Engineering to major in Civil Engineering and minor in Hydraulic Engineering, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in February 1958. He was also a member of the Chi Epsilon Fraternity, a university society of honorary Civil Engineering students, and a participant in the Army ROTC program. While at the University of Iowa, he met his wife, Marcella Kathryn Kubilus, who he then married in 1956. Their first child, Steven Swift, was born in 1958.